‘She could not resist the temptation’: lecturer’s dismissal ruled fair in WhatsApp status picture saga

The Education Labour Relations Council agreed with Western Tvet college that its former lecturer was guilty of gross dishonesty

A former lecturer at Western Tvet College in Krugersdorp failed to set aside her dismissal after she had posted pictures of herself and her colleague at the airport on the day she was supposedly not fit for work due to a medical condition. ..