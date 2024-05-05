‘She could not resist the temptation’: lecturer’s dismissal ruled fair in WhatsApp status picture saga
The Education Labour Relations Council agreed with Western Tvet college that its former lecturer was guilty of gross dishonesty
05 May 2024 - 20:28
A former lecturer at Western Tvet College in Krugersdorp failed to set aside her dismissal after she had posted pictures of herself and her colleague at the airport on the day she was supposedly not fit for work due to a medical condition. ..
