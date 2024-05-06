News

Four years later, lawyers vindicated on appeal for breaching lockdown regulations

The lawyers were not afforded the opportunity to address the court on the matter, says judge

06 May 2024 - 15:54
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Three judges of the Middelburg high court have set aside a 2020 judgment in which a number of lawyers, including two senior counsel, were blasted for coming to court in breach of lockdown regulations...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Four silks get the nod for Gauteng high court News
  2. ‘Mlambo didn’t call me’: judge Makhubele denies snubbing repeated calls from ... News
  3. Ngcukaitobi and co represented South Africa 'pro bono' in ICJ case against ... Politics
  4. SEDZANI MUSUNDWA | Of aspirant black chartered accountants, marginalisation and ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ‘She could not resist the temptation’: lecturer’s dismissal ruled fair in ... News
  2. Farmers’ claim against SA government in Zim land expropriation case denied by ... News
  3. Watershed for Usindiso fire victims as more help appears on the horizon News
  4. Codeine misuse: South Africa set to get new guidelines News
  5. 'Bring back our parrots,' plead desperate women after car theft News

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...