News

EXCLUSIVE

Two Soweto tavern massacre suspects gunned down in separate incidents in past 2 weeks

A North West police spokesperson confirmed that a case of murder has been registered and is under investigation

07 May 2024 - 21:44
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

The high-ranking zama zama kingpin who police on Tuesday said was shot dead during an attempt to arrest him in Soweto is the second suspect behind a Soweto tavern massacre to have been murdered over the past two weeks...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Farmers’ claim against SA government in Zim land expropriation case denied by ... News
  2. Durban dentist fails in his bid to be let off the hook after the death of ... News
  3. Four years later, lawyers vindicated on appeal for breaching lockdown ... News
  4. ConCourt should decide Zuma case before election, says IEC Politics
  5. Despite rising costs, R80m North West road upgrade project has stalled News

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped