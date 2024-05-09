News

Ballito lifesaver hailed as hero after he rescues 5 people

All that matters is saving lives, says Linda Hlope

09 May 2024 - 21:39 By Sisanda Mgojo

An off-duty lifeguard has been hailed a hero after he rescued five bathers caught in a strong backwash off Clarke Bay in Ballito, north of Durban...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Durban school choir set to dazzle at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall Lifestyle
  2. Great white sharks off SA’s coast are protected by law, but not in practice — ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Two boys drown in Hennops River during school excursion South Africa

Most read

  1. 'Difficult history' of Zuma case means ConCourt justices unlikely to approach ... News
  2. Appeal ruling affects all students who rely on NSFAS funding News
  3. No contact any more with entrapped workers: hope fading at collapsed George ... News
  4. I’m no ANC member, says Doctor Khumalo after being spotted on campaign trail in ... News
  5. Leaders must back service delivery solutions with research, says graduate Zweli ... News

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues