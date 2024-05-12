‘I can liken this to Life Esidimeni’: Gauteng NPOs on funding issues, but government stands firm on 'new dawn'

After a second year in a row that the department throws the NPO sector into a crisis, committee says it’s ‘the end of the road’ for many organisations

It has been a challenging and stressful time for thousands of staff members and beneficiaries at various nonprofit organisations (NPOs) in Gauteng amid unabating funding issues that have left many on the brink of shutting their doors — some permanently...