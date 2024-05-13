Department considers changing Vryburger High School into a no-fee school as parents boycott fees
Meanwhile, City Power is yet to restore services to the Germiston school
13 May 2024 - 21:41
As the majority of the parents at the once fee-paying Hoërskool Vryburger High School in Primrose, Germiston, have decided to stop paying school fees, plunging the institution into financial mayhem, the department of education says turning it into a no-fee paying school is an option...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.