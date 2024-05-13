News

Department considers changing Vryburger High School into a no-fee school as parents boycott fees

Meanwhile, City Power is yet to restore services to the Germiston school

13 May 2024 - 21:41

As the majority of the parents at the once fee-paying Hoërskool Vryburger High School in Primrose, Germiston, have decided to stop paying school fees, plunging the institution into financial mayhem, the department of education says turning it into a no-fee paying school is an option...

