Department considers changing Vryburger High School into a no-fee school as parents boycott fees

Meanwhile, City Power is yet to restore services to the Germiston school

As the majority of the parents at the once fee-paying Hoërskool Vryburger High School in Primrose, Germiston, have decided to stop paying school fees, plunging the institution into financial mayhem, the department of education says turning it into a no-fee paying school is an option...