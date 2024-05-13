EDITORIAL | What has become of South African society — reflect on the 30 years
The reflection on democracy should also be about the society that South Africa has become
13 May 2024 - 21:43
Silly season is upon South Africa and political parties are going out of their way to woo voters ahead of the May 29 general elections. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.