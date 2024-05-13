EDITORIAL | What has become of South African society — reflect on the 30 years
The reflection on democracy should also be about the society that South Africa has become
13 May 2024 - 21:43
Silly season is upon South Africa and political parties are going out of their way to woo voters ahead of the May 29 general elections. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.