Experts dismiss Ramaphosa's signing of NHI bill as nothing more than ‘ceremonial’

Report by FTI Consulting found that raising the funds would require increasing VAT, personal income tax, corporate income tax and payroll tax

The signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill on Wednesday will just be a ceremonial event by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as not much is expected to change due to the unrealistic costs of funding the project, experts say. ..