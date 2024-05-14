WATCH | Pongola truck driver's damning dashcam footage leads to conviction on 20 counts of murder
Footage shows Sibusiso Siyaya drove on wrong side of road for 1.2km at high speeds to avoid traffic so he could earn more money in incentive programme
14 May 2024 - 16:12
The coal truck driver who smashed head-on into a vehicle carrying 20 people, 18 of them young schoolchildren, has been found guilty of their murders...
