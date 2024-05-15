Bodies of two electrical students recovered from George building rubble
Both were conducting their host employer workplace exposure under professional supervision of a qualified artisan during the deadly implosion
15 May 2024 - 15:21
The bodies of two missing George electrical students were retrieved from the rubble of the collapsed George building earlier this week...
