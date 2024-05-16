Disabled Unisa student graduates despite writing exams in an ambulance

After being the sole survivor of a car accident that left him in a wheelchair, Ntshavheni Khangale defied all odds to achieve his dreams

Unisa graduate Ntshavheni Khangale overcame all obstacles to obtain his bachelor of commerce (BCom) degree, including writing two exams in an ambulance, losing his supportive mother and numerous hospitalisations while living with a disability...