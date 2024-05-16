News

Families 'left in the lurch' after seven South Africans die in Botswana crash

Dirco says it can offer only 'non-financial' assistance except in extraordinary circumstances

16 May 2024 - 22:20

Just days after the catastrophic bus crash which claimed the lives of 45 Batswana who were headed for an Easter church pilgrimage in Moria, Limpopo, seven South Africans lost their lives in Botswana while they were returning from a church service. Four people were injured...

