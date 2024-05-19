EDITORIAL | Make some noise to open the library
Civic organisations, authors and bookstore owners are not willing to accept the closure of the Johannesburg Public Library any more and demand to know why the doors remain shut
19 May 2024 - 20:40
“The joy of reading ... is one that I have treasured all my life, and it is one I wish for all South Africans,” said former president Nelson Mandela in his understanding that reading opens so many doors and lays the foundation for education...
