Maya gets JSC nod for chief justice
JSC recommendation shores her up to be South Africa's first woman chief justice
21 May 2024 - 19:09
Deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya on Tuesday proposed an amendment to the constitution to deal with the crippling workload at the Constitutional Court, suggesting that its justices work in panels of three or five — instead of all of them having to decide every case, as they do now...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.