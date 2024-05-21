Proven track record will speak for itself in KZN, says IFP

The IFP is confident that its “proven track record” of governing in KwaZulu-Natal will sway voters to the party as it looks to reclaim the province.

The party led the province for a decade between 1994 and 2004 before being usurped by the ANC, which has since been in government there.

As parties wrestle to take control of the province from two decades of ANC rule, IFP premier candidate Thami Ntuli said their 10-year stint in power had demonstrated their capacity to deliver services in the province and it is what will set them apart from other candidates.

“No-one is happy in KZN with the service they’re getting from the government and residents don’t know who to trust because all parties are promising heaven and earth. But the truth is not all of them have a proven track record of delivering. So the IFP is different because we have a history of delivering,” he said.

Ntuli, who is the mayor of the King Cetshwayo district municipality, was campaigning door-to-door in KwaMashu on Tuesday as the parties launch a final push ahead of the national and provincial elections in just over a week.

Instilling the party’s message to more than 100 IFP volunteers before they embarked on their visits to the residents, Ntuli said the party had run “clean” governance that had a vision to uplift black businesses through Ithala Bank.

“We had three premiers under the IFP government — Dr Lionel Mtshali, Ben Ngubane and Frank Mdlalose — and none of them was ever found to have stolen from the government. Even their MECs,” he said.

“Some of the first people to venture into the taxi industry got their capital from Ithala Bank, as did those who started spaza shops. We had a vision to uplift black people who were discriminated against by the big banks.”

He said the IFP government had invested heavily in infrastructure — roads, houses and schools — and they would continue to do so should they be elected again.

He said the party’s performance in by-elections since the 2021 local government elections and the growing number of people who attend their gatherings throughout the province were giving them confidence of an outright majority in the province.

“We haven’t been enjoying much support in some areas in KZN, but we saw a miracle on Sunday when we managed to fill the King Zwelithini Stadium (in Umlazi) and now we’re in KwaMashu, another ANC stronghold, and we have all these volunteers. You would think it’s a mini rally, but it’s just our volunteers,” he said.

“People have a reason to vote for the IFP because we’re not just making promises — we have a track record of delivering on them. We were given a chance to lead the province and we built schools — more than 6,000 classrooms. We built colleges of education, some of which have since been turned into Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges and universities, and attracted investment which created job opportunities for our people.”