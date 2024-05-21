Proven track record will speak for itself in KZN, says IFP
The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is confident it’s 'proven track record' in governing the province will sway voters as it looks to take it back
The IFP is confident that its “proven track record” of governing in KwaZulu-Natal will sway voters to the party as it looks to reclaim the province.
The party led the province for a decade between 1994 and 2004 before being usurped by the ANC, which has since been in government there.
As parties wrestle to take control of the province from two decades of ANC rule, IFP premier candidate Thami Ntuli said their 10-year stint in power had demonstrated their capacity to deliver services in the province and it is what will set them apart from other candidates.
“No-one is happy in KZN with the service they’re getting from the government and residents don’t know who to trust because all parties are promising heaven and earth. But the truth is not all of them have a proven track record of delivering. So the IFP is different because we have a history of delivering,” he said.
Ntuli, who is the mayor of the King Cetshwayo district municipality, was campaigning door-to-door in KwaMashu on Tuesday as the parties launch a final push ahead of the national and provincial elections in just over a week.
Instilling the party’s message to more than 100 IFP volunteers before they embarked on their visits to the residents, Ntuli said the party had run “clean” governance that had a vision to uplift black businesses through Ithala Bank.
“We had three premiers under the IFP government — Dr Lionel Mtshali, Ben Ngubane and Frank Mdlalose — and none of them was ever found to have stolen from the government. Even their MECs,” he said.
“Some of the first people to venture into the taxi industry got their capital from Ithala Bank, as did those who started spaza shops. We had a vision to uplift black people who were discriminated against by the big banks.”
He said the IFP government had invested heavily in infrastructure — roads, houses and schools — and they would continue to do so should they be elected again.
He said the party’s performance in by-elections since the 2021 local government elections and the growing number of people who attend their gatherings throughout the province were giving them confidence of an outright majority in the province.
“We haven’t been enjoying much support in some areas in KZN, but we saw a miracle on Sunday when we managed to fill the King Zwelithini Stadium (in Umlazi) and now we’re in KwaMashu, another ANC stronghold, and we have all these volunteers. You would think it’s a mini rally, but it’s just our volunteers,” he said.
“People have a reason to vote for the IFP because we’re not just making promises — we have a track record of delivering on them. We were given a chance to lead the province and we built schools — more than 6,000 classrooms. We built colleges of education, some of which have since been turned into Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges and universities, and attracted investment which created job opportunities for our people.”
He also lamented the state of eThekwini municipality and reiterated that disbanding the council would be one of his first mandates if elected premier, a point that has been also been raised by fellow KZN premier-hopeful, Chris Pappas of the DA.
The IFP was well received by residents, most of whom pledged their support, including disgruntled former ANC supporters.
“We will vote for the IFP now because we want change. This thing of not making your decision as an individual and voting for a party just because it’s what the family votes for, even when it’s not delivering, has really affected us and our children,” said Thandeka Fourie.
“We have children who need work, as do we, but they are only putting their friends on. They are stealing money in front of us and leave us aside.”
Songezo Mathonsi was non-committal about his vote, saying the IFP may have left it too late to tell their story to those of his generation, but he conceded that he was considering them in one of the ballots.
“I hope they have not left it too late to let people know how much of KZN was shaped under their tenure, because I, personally, didn’t know much about what they did until recently when Prince Mangosuthu passed away. I knew about MUT, the hostels and some roads, but I didn’t know about Ithala Bank, for example.
“I don’t think they have done a great job of highlighting that to the youth, even their youth league and Sadesmo [SA Democratic Students Movement under the IFP] haven't been very visible, but their senior leaders have earned my trust, as have others.
“They are one of the parties I’m considering because I won’t vote for one party on all the ballots, but I haven’t decided who will be national and who will be provincial.”