School sports star involved in court row over 2018 water polo brawl says he was never permitted to share his side of the story until now
Bingo Ivanisevic, who attended Bishops College, was red-carded during a water polo match in February 2018 after punching rival player Ross Stone
21 May 2024 - 21:33
A former school sports star told the Cape Town high court on Tuesday that there are “always two sides to a story and his side was never allowed to be heard” after he was involved in a brawl with a boy from a rival school in 2018. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.