Clothed pig carcasses reveal secrets of mummification as study provides insights for forensic scientists

It was the kind of task any competent seamstress has completed hundreds of times before: altering denim jeans and jerseys. But there was something different about this piece of work. Though our team of scientists were paying for it, we weren’t her ultimate customers — the clothes were to be worn by dead pigs.

The pigs and their specially tailored outfits were central to research conducted by ourselves, Devin Finaughty and our colleagues from the University of Cape Town (UCT), a group of forensic scientists known as taphonomists. We study the environmental forces that drive changes to a body after death. A key aspect is estimating time-since-death, the length of time between death and a body being recovered. Ascertaining this detail can help to identify the person and reconstruct the circumstances around their death.

Legal and ethical challenges prohibit taphonomic research using donated human remains in most countries. Human taphonomic facilities only exist in the US, the Netherlands, Australia and Canada. These facilities have been proposed in other countries, including the UK and India, but have not overcome legal and public resistance.

These human facilities are not legal in South Africa, and as a result pigs are used. Pigs, specifically those weighing about 60kg, are useful for human decomposition studies because they have anatomical similarities to humans. They have been used in taphonomic research since the 1980s.

But it’s not just the human body that decomposes after death. Clothing degrades too, and to obtain forensically realistic information, clothing tailored to the body is required. That’s why a seamstress was so central to this study. Once the alterations were done, we dressed six pig carcasses and left them to decompose in two forensically significant Cape Town habitats, one in Delft at the South African Medical Research Council’s research facility and one in a secure area in the suburb of Rosebank.

We found, overall, that winter-season clothing delayed decomposition. Summer-season clothing accelerated the process. Carcass weight loss was directly affected by the scavenging of the Cape grey mongoose (Galerella pulverulenta), which accelerated the decomposition rate. And single carcasses within the same habitat decomposed faster than when two or more carcasses are dumped together.

These findings have helped deepen our understanding of how soft tissue desiccates (dries out or mummifies), which is central to improving the accuracy of time-since-death estimations and can assist in criminal investigations.