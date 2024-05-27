IN PICS | KZN pensioners cast special votes as they cling to hope of being given land
Social worker expresses concerns about pensioners with dementia and those not registered to vote trying to make their mark
27 May 2024 - 17:32
In wheelchairs, with walkers and on crutches, Durban pensioners were optimistic about the future as they cast their special votes at the Zibambeleni Old Age Home in Claremont. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.