‘Journey of surprising similarities’: father and daughter share a stage during graduation at Medunsa

Dr Oshupile Dilotsotlhe graduated with a master of medicine in orthopaedics while Dr Didintle Dilotsotlhe received her bachelor of medicine and surgery

A father and his daughter were overjoyed when they shared the stage at their graduation ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (Medunsa) last week...