Prospect of coalition rule leaves property developers uncertain

Investors 'terrified' of EFF involvement in governing the country

28 May 2024 - 21:36

Property stakeholders expressed concern in a discussion about what post-election scenarios — including an ANC-EFF coalition government — could do to the market. ..

