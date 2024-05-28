Public protector to probe Mashatile’s sons for suspicious Gauteng government tenders
This after a complaint alleging Thabiso Mashatile and Tinyiko Mvelase were awarded three contracts in just three months
28 May 2024 - 17:31
The public protector (PP) says two sons of deputy president Paul Mashatile will be investigated regarding three contracts that were awarded under suspicious circumstances by the Gauteng department of infrastructure development in 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.