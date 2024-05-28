News

Public protector to probe Mashatile’s sons for suspicious Gauteng government tenders

This after a complaint alleging Thabiso Mashatile and Tinyiko Mvelase were awarded three contracts in just three months

28 May 2024 - 17:31
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

The public protector (PP) says two sons of deputy president Paul Mashatile will be investigated regarding three contracts that were awarded under suspicious circumstances by the Gauteng department of infrastructure development in 2022...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil — study finds food ... News
  2. ‘Journey of surprising similarities’: father and daughter share a stage during ... News
  3. Summed up: Eastern Cape teacher returns to teach grade 4 maths in the same ... News
  4. Double trouble: Durban skipper loses second yacht in freak accident ‘repeat’ News
  5. Public protector to probe Mashatile’s sons for suspicious Gauteng government ... News

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...