News

Gqeberha’s ladies of the night choose street corners over polls

Many sex workers stayed away from the polls claiming government has failed to support them as they await the decriminalisation of their trade

29 May 2024 - 23:30 By Brandon Nel

Gqeberha’s ladies of the night said the government’s failure to support them in the decriminalisation of their trade had kept them away from the polls on Wednesday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prospect of coalition rule leaves property developers uncertain News
  2. Summed up: Eastern Cape teacher returns to teach grade 4 maths in the same ... News
  3. FF+ says public protector will probe Mashatile’s sons over suspicious Gauteng ... News
  4. Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil — study finds food ... News
  5. AfriForum set for ConCourt battle after SCA dismisses its appeal against ... News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...