‘Here we don’t read about poverty in newspapers, we live it,’ say Kya Sands residents who still use bucket toilets

Residents in the area struggle with water and sanitation, crime and teen pregnancies, but most of all joblessness

When one hears the name Kya Sands, it's easy to imagine a beachy or sandy area, with palm trees and opulence all around, but for residents of the Kya Sand informal settlement, poverty and suffering is all that surrounds them. ..