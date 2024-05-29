IN PICS | Carnival vibe as IFP supporters sing and dance long queues away
The hostel is home to hundreds of migrant workers from the traditional IFP strongholds of Nongoma and Mtubatuba
29 May 2024 - 20:49
Deafening chants of Sifuna Inkatha Sifuna Inkatha (we want IFP) reverberated outside the KwaMashu hostel polling station on Wednesday as hundreds of voters created a jovial atmosphere as they waited in snaking queues...
