It was a ‘hard decision’, but ActionSA wins NomaRally’s vote

The student said from Mnambithi TVET college in Ladysmith said she had based her decision on their promises for higher education

After T-shirt swapping, criss-crossing from stadium to stadium, carefully listening to what political parties had to say in their manifestos, KwaZulu-Natal's rally queen, Thembeka Dliwako, who was dubbed NomaRally, on Wednesday announced that ActionSA had won her vote. ..