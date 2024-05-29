Row over voters who came, queued and got the ANC T-shirt
It was allegedly the second incident at Glebelands hostel to which police had to be called after reported agitation over long queues
29 May 2024 - 19:33
Police were called to Glebelands hostel when a commotion broke out between members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) and the ANC at the Umlazi-based hostel...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.