News

Why we voted: perspectives from two Cape Town suburbs, polls apart

Just 27km separates Nyanga and Nettleton Road — but they're in different worlds

29 May 2024 - 23:30 By Philani Nombembe and Brian Pindayi

Two voters living in suburbs just 27km apart in Cape Town — one area once dubbed the murder capital of the world, the other an upmarket tourist attraction — shared at least one thing in common on election day: a desire for change. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prospect of coalition rule leaves property developers uncertain News
  2. Summed up: Eastern Cape teacher returns to teach grade 4 maths in the same ... News
  3. FF+ says public protector will probe Mashatile’s sons over suspicious Gauteng ... News
  4. Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil — study finds food ... News
  5. AfriForum set for ConCourt battle after SCA dismisses its appeal against ... News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...