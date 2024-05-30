‘Cape of Storms’: climate researchers explain recent extreme weather in the province

A severe storm hit South Africa’s Western Cape province between 6 and 9 April 2024, with extreme winds gusting at up to 135km/h. The storm left a trail of destruction across Cape Town and surrounding areas — at least 1,500 people were left homeless after the high winds fanned fires through their communities, burning homes to the ground.

Sabina Abba Omar and Stefaan Conradie are climate researchers who have studied rainfall variability and weather extremes around Cape Town. They explain some of the factors behind the storms.

What’s unique about Cape Town’s climate?

Cape Town and the surrounding western coastal belt (the Cape Town region) is the only winter rainfall region in Southern Africa. The majority of Southern Africa gets rainfall primarily in summer.

In Cape Town’s winter, westerly winds bring cold fronts resulting in cold, wet and windy weather. About 70% of the extreme winter rainfall over this area occurs when cold fronts shepherd in atmospheric rivers — long, narrow channels in the air along which enormous amounts of water are transported. They tend to cause extreme rain when they hit mountains.

However, the Cape Town region can also experience extreme storms outside winter. This happens with some of Cape Town’s storms that are classified as cut-off lows — isolated wells of cold air in the upper atmosphere which tend to move slowly, often dropping large amounts of rainfall in one place.

Unlike cold fronts, cut-off lows can form at any time of year. Near Cape Town they usually occur with south-easterly winds. They are the most common cause of the “black southeaster” phenomenon — when the southeaster wind, usually associated with fair weather, brings in dark, thick clouds.

Because Cape Town is highly dependent on rain for its water supplies, heavy rains from cut-off lows can also be useful in filling up the city’s dams during times of drought. For example, in 2017 there were very few cut-off lows, making 2017 the driest year in the Cape Town region’s record, spanning over 100 years.

What severe weather has affected the Cape Town region in the last two years?

A series of severe wind and rain storms occurred in the area in 2022 and 2023.

Extreme rains in December 2022 in isolated parts of the Western Cape were the heaviest since at least 1979, leading to flooded roads and landslides. This was linked to a cut-off low.