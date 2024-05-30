Disabled community not fully benefiting after 30 years of democracy — policies are OK, but experience is different
People living with disability say after 30 years of democracy, they still struggle to access basic services such as public transport
30 May 2024 - 22:19
The disabled community in South Africa says it appreciates the progress made in protecting their rights in law in the past 30 years of democracy, however, its real life experience remains difficult as the disabled struggle to access public facilities and economic opportunities. ..
