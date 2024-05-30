‘Our problem is one — the IEC’: students and experts criticise election body for voting blunders

Long queues, lack of resources, late closure of polls, issues with the voters’ roll and lack of preparedness for the high voter turnout are among the criticisms being levelled at the IEC

Lack of resources, an overwhelming number of political parties and misunderstanding of voter registration requirements are possible reasons for some of the delays and glitches faced by the Electoral Commission (IEC) on voting day, leading to criticism about the election body...