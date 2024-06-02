News

DA calls on veterans Tony Leon, Ryan Coetzee to head coalition talks with ANC

John Steenhuisen says engagements with the ANC would be rooted in seven apex priorities outlined in its manifesto

02 June 2024 - 20:07 By Lizeka Tandwa

The DA’s federal executive has resolved to start formal discussions towards forming a coalition with other political parties including the ANC, its leader John Steenhuisen announced on Sunday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How the SAA deal collapsed News
  2. Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil — study finds food ... News
  3. Summed up: Eastern Cape teacher returns to teach grade 4 maths in the same ... News
  4. ‘Our problem is one — the IEC’: students and experts criticise election body ... News
  5. Former St John’s teacher charged with sexually assaulting pupils News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...