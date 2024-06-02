DA calls on veterans Tony Leon, Ryan Coetzee to head coalition talks with ANC
John Steenhuisen says engagements with the ANC would be rooted in seven apex priorities outlined in its manifesto
02 June 2024 - 20:07
The DA’s federal executive has resolved to start formal discussions towards forming a coalition with other political parties including the ANC, its leader John Steenhuisen announced on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.