News

Go nuts: Let kids eat peanuts and fresh foods to reduce allergy risks

Major study proves benefits of exposing children to wide range of foods

02 June 2024 - 21:26
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

What do peanut bans, an unhealthy gut, Caesarean births and sterile homes have in common? All can increase the possibility of children developing allergies — which are rising in South Africa — and parents can often influence these risks...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Here’s why childhood spent in a rural area is good for your health News
  2. Not just a culinary spice: turmeric may cure Parkinson’s disease, say ... News
  3. Here’s how to get the perfect flowers for a loved one based on their star sign Lifestyle

Most read

  1. DA calls on veterans Tony Leon, Ryan Coetzee to head coalition talks with ANC News
  2. 'They've got more problems in the city': East London skipper loses yacht but ... News
  3. Political parties must respect wishes of the voters: Ramaphosa News
  4. Uncertain times for SA’s foreign policy as country heads for coalition ... News
  5. Go nuts: Let kids eat peanuts and fresh foods to reduce allergy risks News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...