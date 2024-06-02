Go nuts: Let kids eat peanuts and fresh foods to reduce allergy risks
Major study proves benefits of exposing children to wide range of foods
02 June 2024 - 21:26
What do peanut bans, an unhealthy gut, Caesarean births and sterile homes have in common? All can increase the possibility of children developing allergies — which are rising in South Africa — and parents can often influence these risks...
