Uncertain times for SA’s foreign policy as country heads for coalition government

The election outcome is not only about South Africa’s relationship towards the world, but also the outside world’s perception of the country

After South Africa’s May 29 election, the ANC has lost (https://results.elections.org.za/dashboards/npe/) the electoral majority it held for 30 years, but remains the party with the highest number of seats in parliament. This makes it a key partner in the formation of a coalition government...