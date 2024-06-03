McDonald’s thwarts employee’s attempt to extort R100,000
Employee in SA threatened to tarnish the company’s reputation with its customers
03 June 2024 - 14:38
McDonald’s, the multinational fast-food chain, has thwarted an extortion plot by an employee in South Africa who threatened to tarnish the company’s reputation with its customers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.