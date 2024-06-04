Hundreds of homes flattened as tornado leaves KZN town resembling war zone
‘I never thought that something like this could ever happen in our area. I always felt like this area is safe’
04 June 2024 - 19:13
Residents on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast have described the sky turning an ominous shade of grey as the wind picked up speed, tearing through buildings, uprooting trees and tossing vehicles like toys during a storm that devastated parts of the province on Monday...
