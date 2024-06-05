Criminals prey on Tongaat homes devastated by tornado
Criminals have made off with appliances, furniture and other goods from residents' unprotected properties
05 June 2024 - 21:44
“We are forced to brave the chilly winter night in our roofless homes to guard our remaining possessions from opportunists who are looking to benefit from our misery.”..
