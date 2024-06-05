News

Empty wine bottles feature in new-look recycled commercial building at V&A Waterfront

Net-zero building on the cards for famous Cape Town precinct

05 June 2024 - 21:41
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

It’s not what you expect to see at the V&A Waterfront: a wall made with wine bottles, the contents long-since consumed; roof and columns made from demolished building scraps; windows and floorboards pilfered from some other place...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Attack on pro-Palestine family, EFF KZN chair’s remarks draw criticism amid ... News
  2. Hundreds of homes flattened as tornado leaves KZN town resembling war zone News
  3. Security concerns prompted presidential address on eve of elections, says ... Politics
  4. Deputy president’s adviser and ex-girlfriend face off in court News
  5. McDonald’s thwarts employee’s attempt to extort R100,000 News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...