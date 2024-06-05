'Representing SA on Britain's Got Talent, I felt like I was channelling the national rugby or soccer teams'

Opera singer Innocent Masuku, the man from Mkhondo, has won the hearts of millions of people around the globe

He might have ended fourth in 'Britain's Got Talent' on Sunday, but opera singer Innocent Masuku, the man from Mkhondo, has won the hearts of millions of people around the globe...