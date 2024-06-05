'Representing SA on Britain's Got Talent, I felt like I was channelling the national rugby or soccer teams'
Opera singer Innocent Masuku, the man from Mkhondo, has won the hearts of millions of people around the globe
05 June 2024 - 21:44
He might have ended fourth in 'Britain's Got Talent' on Sunday, but opera singer Innocent Masuku, the man from Mkhondo, has won the hearts of millions of people around the globe...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.