News

Parents left in the lurch after justice department suspends EFT maintenance payments

The department temporarily suspended electronic payment for third-party funds, including child maintenance, after it detected fraud on its online system MojoPay

06 June 2024 - 21:44

Vuyokazi Ndema, 46, from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, was caught by surprise when she did not receive a bank notification for the child maintenance funds for her daughter in May. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Representing SA on Britain's Got Talent, I felt like I was channelling the ... News
  2. Empty wine bottles feature in new-look recycled commercial building at V&A ... News
  3. Criminals prey on Tongaat homes devastated by tornado News
  4. McDonald’s thwarts employee’s attempt to extort R100,000 News
  5. Cycling SA puts the brakes on performance cyclist and coach over sexual abuse ... News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...