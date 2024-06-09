News

'We don't want your nuclear waste on our land': Namaqualand farmers

NNR faces barrage of questions at public hearings

09 June 2024 - 22:02
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Eskom faces an uprising from Namaqualand farmers who say they are fed up with nuclear waste polluting their land — and don’t want any more of it...

