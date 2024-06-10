‘Poor planning, lack of investment’ to blame for load reduction in Joburg, not residents: experts
City Power will implement ripple relay systems and cut-off operations in high consumption areas as it adds load reduction to the mix
10 June 2024 - 21:34
City Power's announcement of a range of measures, including load reduction, that have been implemented to reduce high electricity consumption and protect the grid from total collapse has been met with sharp criticism that the entity is blaming residents instead of owning up to its failures...
