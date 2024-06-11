UJ study reveals how depression and domestic violence impacted school children during Covid-19 pandemic
Being exposed to depressed caregivers and violence in homes and communities had a significant impact on young children, a new report has found
11 June 2024 - 21:23
Being exposed to depressed caregivers and violence in their homes and communities during the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on young children, a new report has found...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.