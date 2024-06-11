News

UJ study reveals how depression and domestic violence impacted school children during Covid-19 pandemic

Being exposed to depressed caregivers and violence in homes and communities had a significant impact on young children, a new report has found

11 June 2024 - 21:23

Being exposed to depressed caregivers and violence in their homes and communities during the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on young children, a new report has found...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tavern owner builds 22-unit apartment block on property zoned single residential News
  2. L’Oréal South Africa complaint against copy cat competitor upheld News
  3. ‘Poor planning, lack of investment’ to blame for load reduction in Joburg, not ... News
  4. 'Representing SA on Britain's Got Talent, I felt like I was channelling the ... News
  5. Family of woman killed by Beare says no politics, religion involved News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...