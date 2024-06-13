Judicial Conduct Tribunal clears judge Mngqibisa-Thusi of gross misconduct
Tribunal says she is instead guilty of a ‘grossly negligent breach’ of judicial code for long-outstanding judgments
13 June 2024 - 15:23
A Judicial Conduct Tribunal has cleared suspended Gauteng high court judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi of gross misconduct, gross incompetence or incapacity for long outstanding judgments, finding instead that she was guilty of a grossly negligent breach of the Judicial Code of Conduct. ..
