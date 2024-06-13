More awareness ‘key’ to containing Mpox: experts amid rising cases
Health minister has confirmed two deaths from the disease
13 June 2024 - 22:35
Experts have stressed the importance of increased awareness about Mpox as they warned South Africa is likely to see more cases in what appears to be the worst outbreak of the disease to date...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.