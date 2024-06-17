News

A look inside the deadly business of spaza shops in SA's Ekurhuleni townships

Tensions between locals and foreign nationals in Ratanda, Heidelberg, reached a crescendo in February and May when four people were murdered in the township, east of Johannesburg

17 June 2024 - 21:16
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

A bloody struggle over Gauteng’s East Rand’s township economy is brewing, and some South Africans have lost their lives trying  to wrestle back the multimillion-rand spaza shop industry from foreign nationals...

