'They were not a friendly couple,' say neighbours of Soshanguve couple embroiled in fake death case

Meanwhile, a trial-within-a-trial got under way last week wherein Sibusiso Mahlangu told the court that he was coerced and threatened by police to make a statement that he was behind the alleged murder.

He and his lawyers argued that the warning statement presented to court was inadmissible.

Mahlangu gave a statement to officer Lt-Col Philemon Mokgetle shortly after his arrest, but according to his counsel Nthabiseng Serabele, Mahlangu did not give the statement freely and voluntarily.

“[Mahlangu] was unduly influenced by Lt-Col Mokgetle. He was also threatened. He was intimidated and promised favours in return,” Serabele said.

Mokgetle briefly testified that he read Mahlangu his rights and informed him that he had the right to remain silent. He also stated that he was assigned to take the statement and had no prior information about the accused or his alleged crimes.

In the statement, Mahlangu said on January 1 2022, the day of the alleged murder, he was home alone as his wife, Lerato Mahlangu, had gone to Mpumalanga since she worked in the province.

While at home, he claimed in the statement that an intruder entered the house through the window, where a scuffle ensued and the intruder died. He further said he doused the unknown intruder with petrol before setting the body alight.

But he told the court that he was forced to make such statements by the first officer, Captain Phanuel Molefe.

Mahlangu told the court how he explained that he indeed returned to the house in Block HH but then left to take the car to the mechanic before leaving for Silverton.

“Once I got there, I stayed in Silverton for a few days and I left and went to Mpumalanga. Then [Mokgetle] said he was not interested in that story but more interested in the story I told Captain Molefe.”

He alleges that the officer stopped him and threatened that there would be consequences should he not stick to the initial statement. He said he complied as he heard from other offenders that officers who take statements at night torture inmates to co-operate.

“I then narrated the story that Captain Molefe told me to narrate ... What he said specifically is that: ‘You must tell me the story I came for, which is the story of Captain Molefe or there will be consequences.’ He did not mention my family, but he did say there will be consequences if I do not narrate that story,” he told the court.

He, however, could not tell the court how the officer threatened him, but said the officer was aggressive when speaking to him. Mokgetle then told him to rather state that the intruder entered through the door instead of the window as the door was not locked, he said.

He said he signed the statements but later realised that the handwriting had changed.

“I have a photographic memory. I remember the pages that he wrote... To me, the handwriting did not seem the same. I’m not an expert, but it did not seem the same,” he said.

Asked by judge Papi Mosopa whether he reported the false warning statement to his first legal representative during his bail hearing, Mahlangu said he informed his then lawyer, Nhlanhla Shongwe.

“I did inform [the lawyer] that there is a statement that they made me sign which is not my statement. My lawyer then said that the matter at that moment was not going to be attended in Soshanguve and [it will be cleared] with the [legal] representative once it goes to the high court.”

An irate Mosopa ordered the state advocate to contact Shongwe to testify on Mahlangu’s claims.

The matter is set to continue on Tuesday.