Boyfriend arrested after toddler found hanged from tree

Man, 35, due in Stutterheim court as family battles to come to terms with little boy’s death

18 June 2024 - 05:00 By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA

On Father’s Day on Sunday, a man was taken into custody after allegedly hanging his girlfriend’s toddler from a tree at Xholora township in Stutterheim...

