Permits remain valid until November 2025

Concourt dismisses Motsoaledi’s challenge of ZEP regime

Due to the ruling and pending Motsoaledi implementing a proper decision, existing ZEPs remain valid until November 2025

19 June 2024 - 20:53 By Tauriq Moosa
Tauriq Moosa Legal Reporter

The Constitutional Court has dismissed home affairs’ latest attempt to overturn a high court judgment that found the government’s termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) regime was unlawful...

