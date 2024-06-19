News

'Go ahead with eviction and build a shopping centre,' court tells property developer

'Tenants can fairly be described as commercial squatters,' says Northern Cape High Court

19 June 2024 - 21:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

After four years of lengthy delays, the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley has ruled in favour of shopping centre developers, ordering the immediate eviction of “commercial squatters” occupying their property. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Legal row brews over Mall of Africa after popular brand contract not renewed South Africa
  2. OCJ investigates after ‘fraudulent’ document used to evict mom from upmarket ... News
  3. High price of anti-building hijackings cordon for historic hospital News
  4. Spiritual body loses bid to evict and expel monk for ‘sins’ News
  5. Joburg fire survivors were ‘illegally evicted’ from community centre News

Most read

  1. Doubt cast on source of cartridge found at stadium in Malema case News
  2. 'Prosecutorial capture' alleged in KZN family feud over land and lychees News
  3. Tavern owner builds 22-unit apartment block on property zoned single residential News
  4. A look inside the deadly business of spaza shops in SA's Ekurhuleni townships News
  5. Boyfriend arrested after toddler found hanged from tree News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...